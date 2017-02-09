No Nuclear Risk From Flamanville Fire

There has been an explosion at the Flamanville nuclear power station on the French coast – less than 25 miles from Jersey.

The explosion and fire is reported to have been in the heart of the machine room, but outside of the nuclear zone.

Authorities say there is no nuclear risk as a result of the incident.

Five people are believed to have been treated for smoke inhalation following the blast.

There has been an emergency response, including medical assistance, but the emergency plan has not been put in place as the explosion is not inside the nuclear zone.

French newspapers and websites reported the news shortly after 10am.

British media picked up on the explosion and the close proximity of the nuclear plant to the Channel Islands.

Meanwhile, Jersey Police has released a statement reassuring islanders there is no radiation risk, saying: ”It is not a nuclear” incident.

The force says it is in regular contact with French authorities, who have confirmed the issue has been resolved.

A States of Jersey spokesperson added: “The authorities at Flamanville contacted the States of Jersey Police this morning to inform them that there had been a small explosion and fire in a machine room at the plant.

“The Chief of Staff at the Préfecture of la Manche also contacted Jersey’s Bureau des Iles Anglo-Normandes and explained that the fire was in an area where no nuclear materials were present and had been extinguished.

“These calls were made out of courtesy despite the fact that the fire did not involve nuclear materials and the Flamanville emergency plan was not triggered.

“The Jersey authorities are in ongoing communication with the Préfecture and would like to reassure Islanders that this will have no impact on Jersey and there is no cause for any concern.”