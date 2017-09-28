No Ban On Weed-Killer Glyphosate
A pesticide, banned in several countries around the world, has been deemed safe to use in Jersey.
The use of glyphosate has been called into questioned, amid concerns it is harmful to humans and animals.
Many dog walkers have taken to social media to say their pets were affected after coming into contact with the herbicide.
The Environment department says it is a “safe and effective weed killer if used in accordance with the product guidelines.”
Pesticide Advisor Steve Thompson says islanders don’t need to worry:
“You would have to use hundreds of time more concentrate than actually would appear on the label to even conceivably come up with some kind of damage.”
Current concern stems from a paper published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organisation.
But the Environment department says newer research, supported by regulators in the US, Canada in Europe, concludes that ‘glyphosate is unlikely to pose a human cancer risk and the original study is flawed.’
“The doses needed for any sort of reaction in any mammal are so inconceivably high that there isn’t a risk. Even if dogs eat some recently-treated grass the only possible effect would be perhaps a little gastro-intestinal discomfort. But they would have to eat so much grass that it’s inconceivable that would be the case.
We take a very hard-line, science-based, evidence-based approach to the decisions we make. Throughout the world the consensus is that glyphosate is not a problem.”
Officers have recommended its continued use in Jersey. The Environment Minister Deputy Steve Luce has accepted the recommendation.
But the Jersey Organic Association is continuing to push for a ban. It has launched a petition.
Mark Forskitt told Channel 103:
“The argument is not just because it’s unsafe, it’s because it’s unnecessary in our opinion. Why would you even take a small risk if it’s unnecessary. I have seen what the Environment Department have put out and it very much concentrates on the question of ‘is it a carcinogen’. That’s not the be all and end all of the argument, it’s not even the principal argument in some cases. There is a much broader debate to be had.”