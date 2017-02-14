Nightclub Incident Woman Asked To Call Police

Jersey Police are urging a woman who reported a man as “behaving inappropriately” towards her in the Royal Yacht to come forward.

The alleged incident took place between 01.00 and 02.00 on Sunday the 5th of February, during a Saturday night out.

The man – who is described as white, in his early to mid 30s, with short, dark blonde or brown hair – was asked to leave the nightclub by security staff.

He was clean shaven, and wearing glasses and a dark or navy zip up jacket.

The woman who reported the alleged incident is asked to contact CID officers on 612 200.