New Test To Stop Mums-To-Be From Smoking

A new test detecting poisonous carbon monoxide levels in pregnant women who smoke could be introduced by June.

Health officials say the machine records how exposed women who smoke or live with smokers are to the dangerous gas.

Around one in six pregnant women in Jersey are smokers at the time of their first pregnant appointment.

Dr Rhona Reardon says smoking while pregnant is extremely harmful to unborn babies:

”Women who smoke while pregnant are more likely to have deep vain thrombosis, bleeding in the last month of pregnancy and are at risk of having a miscarriage.

”For the baby, there is a risk of being born prematurely, having a low birth weight and we also know that they are more likely to have future developmental problems.”

Dr Reardon says mums-to-be will be able to take the carbon monoxide test at their initial appointment and at least another two further appointments during the ante-natal period:

”The little machine that we use is a simple breath test and it gives us an indication of exposure to smoke, and that helps to identify somebody who may be smoking. That means we can raise the issue a little easier, and we can give them advice on how to protect themselves and their unborn baby.”

Head of Midwifery Julie Mycock says:

“Research shows that women expect their midwife to discuss smoking with them and this doesn’t affect the relationship that is built up. Undertaking carbon monoxide monitoring is now common practice in the UK and we’re pleased to be offering this to pregnant women in Jersey.”

Today is National No Smoking Day.

Smokers in Jersey who want to find out more about the local Help2Quit service should call 0800 7351155.