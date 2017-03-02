New Police Station To Open Next Week

Jersey Police have confirmed that their new Green Street headquarters will open for business next Wednesday.

The Rouge Bouillion reception will close for the last time at 20.00 the previous evening.

A visitor reception centre will then be open at the new station 7 days a week, between 08.00 – 20.00.

An intercom system will connect people to an officer on duty at all other times.

In a statement, the States of Jersey Police said: “After nearly two and a half years of construction, our new headquarters is finally ready for us to move in.

“Our reception at Rouge Bouillon will close for the last time at 20:00 on Tuesday 7th March and the Visitor Reception Centre at the new HQ on La Route du Fort, will open for business at 08:00 on Wednesday 8th March.

“The Visitor Reception Centre will be open 7 days a week from 08:00 – 20:00 with an intercom connecting the public to an officer on duty outside of these hours, so that we continue to be available 24/7.

“Four dedicated visitor parking spaces will be provided at the eastern end of Snow Hill car park, these are treated as all other parking spaces in the car park with paycards required and limited to a 3 hour stay.

“Green Street car park will also be available as per usual for parking.”