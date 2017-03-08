New Police Station Opens

It’s taken two and a half years to complete, but today, Jersey’s new Police Station opens its doors to the public.

Good morning from our brand new home on La Route du Fort. The day shift are being briefed and we're all ready 👍🏻🇯🇪😉 pic.twitter.com/VntSltui07 — States of Jsy Police (@JerseyPolice) March 8, 2017

A visitor reception centre at the Green Street facility will be open between 08:00 – 20:00, seven days a week.

An intercom system will connect people to an officer on duty at all other times.

Four dedicated paycard spaces are available at the eastern end of Snow Hill car park, while visitors can also park at Green Street.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service – which will remain at its Rouge Bouillon headquarters – sent its former neighbours a message on Twitter:

@JerseyPolice Best of luck in your fantastic new home 😀

We're not envious of your shiny new station at all!!!! 🤥

Missing you already 😉 — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) March 8, 2017

Yesterday, Community and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, signed the new building into life.

It's official, Route du Fort legally designated as @JerseyPolice HQ from tomorrow.. I've just signed & sealed the Order pic.twitter.com/tidrUSzHI3 — Kristina Moore (@Moore4StPeter) March 7, 2017

The new station is estimated to have cost £24 million.