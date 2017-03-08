New Police Station Opens

8th March 2017

It’s taken two and a half years to complete, but today, Jersey’s new Police Station opens its doors to the public.

A visitor reception centre at the Green Street facility will be open between 08:00 – 20:00, seven days a week.

An intercom system will connect people to an officer on duty at all other times.

Four dedicated paycard spaces are available at the eastern end of Snow Hill car park, while visitors can also park at Green Street.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service – which will remain at its Rouge Bouillon headquarters – sent its former neighbours a message on Twitter:

Yesterday, Community and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, signed the new building into life.

The new station is estimated to have cost £24 million.

Share this story: