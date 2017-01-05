New Plans For Finance Centre Submitted
5th January 2017
Plans for the next office block to form part of the International Finance Centre at the Waterfront have been submitted to the States.
Building 6 – as it is currently known – will be 5 storeys high, and include a ground floor restaurant area.
The application is one of a number to be submitted to the government’s planning committee – with others including a proposal to erect 32 floodlights at St Clement’s Golf and Sports Centre, and a request for an alfresco dining area outside the Forum Wine bar on Grenville Street.
The cycle track at West Park slipway could also be re-routed, if plans are approved.
Islanders are invited to comment on the applications.