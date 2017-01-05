New Plans For Finance Centre Submitted

Plans for the next office block to form part of the International Finance Centre at the Waterfront have been submitted to the States.

Building 6 – as it is currently known – will be 5 storeys high, and include a ground floor restaurant area.

The application is one of a number to be submitted to the government’s planning committee – with others including a proposal to erect 32 floodlights at St Clement’s Golf and Sports Centre, and a request for an alfresco dining area outside the Forum Wine bar on Grenville Street.

The cycle track at West Park slipway could also be re-routed, if plans are approved.

Islanders are invited to comment on the applications.