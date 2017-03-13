New Lieutenant Governor To Be Sworn In

Jersey’s new Lieutenant Governor says he is “honoured and delighted” to have been appointed as the Queen’s representative in the island.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton will be officially sworn in at the Royal Court this morning.

He has had a decorated military career, and flew the Jaguar bomber on three tours during the Cold War.

Sir Stephen is replacing General Sir John McColl who retired in November.

The Lieutenant Governor is the personal representative in the island of Her Majesty the Queen – a role that has existed for generations.