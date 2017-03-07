New Lead In Missing Valerie Case

A potential new sighting of Valerie Jehan, who has been missing since getting off a bus just after midday on Friday, has been reported to Jersey Police following an appeal for witnesses.

Two people have come forward saying they saw 75-year-old Valerie walking down the path to Devil’s Hole at ten to 1 on friday – around 45 minutes after the last confirmed sighting.

However, Jersey Police say the chances of finding Valerie alive are now “remote”, given her age, the weather conditions, and the amount of time she has been missing.

Officers believe she either “slipped or stumbled” in what has been described as “very difficult and slippery terrain”.

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey says it is likely the “land search will be completed in the next few days”, although he has insisted that other enquiries will continue.

Meanwhile, the Channel Island’s air search plane was called out from Guernsey for a second time this morning.

Search Director Andy Green says they were asked to fly over a number of areas:

”Initially they asked us to cover between Devil’s Hole and Rozel Bay, and we did that. Then the asked us to cover an area from Devil’s Hole to Plemont Point to the west.”

He says his team was looking for “any indication” that the 75-year-old had been in the area:

”We had a description of her clothing. If we had of seen her clothing on the beach, we would have sent that information back via radio. We were looking for any indication of where the lady might be at the moment.”

Anyone who was near Devils Hole on Friday afternoon – whether they saw Valerie or not – is urged to contact Jersey Police on 612 612.