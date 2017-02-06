New Laws To Stop Hate Crime

People who commit hate crimes could be dealt with under tougher laws by the end of this year.

New legislation is being drafted to protect people against crimes based on race, colour, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender and disability.

One in eight people in Jersey say they’ve been a victim of this type of abuse – but many say they don’t report it.

Offenders are currently dealt with under the Telecommunications Act.

Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore says the new laws will offer better protection for victims:

”Hate crime legislation would broaden the parametres under legislation. It encompasses hostility and prejudice as well as the aspects covered under the Telecommunications law.”

She added it will make what is and isn’t acceptable clearer for both the public and authorities:

”Hate Crime legislation has been introduced in the UK now and people across Europe are also becoming increasingly aware of these types of incidents.

”People in Jersey enjoy their freedom of speech, but we do have to be aware of how our actions and words might hurt people.”

The laws are due to be lodged with the States Assembly.

Last week, a 55 year old man was arrested accused of making ‘grossly offensive comments’ about refugees on social media.

Anyone who feels like they are falling victim to hate crimes can anonymously report incidents online via the True Vision platform on the Jersey Police website.

You can find more information here.