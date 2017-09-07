New Dean Sworn In

The Reverend Mike Keirle (Credit: Church of England)
Jersey’s new Dean is being sworn into office.
The Very Reverend Michael Keirle has become head of the Church of England in the island following a sitting of the Royal Court.
The former Vice Dean of Guernsey has been appointed by the Queen.
He replaces Bob Key.
The new Dean has told Channel 103 he is keen show leadership as the islands continue to address their future relationships with the UK Anglican church.
“What shape that is going to look like, and where we will belong, is ultimately a decision for the islands – but I will certainly be playing my part. It will be the people of the churches that make the final decision.”
Jersey has been managed by the Bishop of Dover since splitting from the Diocese of Winchester after relations broke down in the wake of an investigation into a safeguarding complaint about alleged abuse within the church.
The Very Reverend Mike Keirle is expected to take his seat in the States Chamber for the first time next week, when the Assembly returns following the summer recess.
Jersey’s head of the Anglican Church is able to speak during debates but not allowed to vote.