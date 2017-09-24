New Battery Rules At La Collette

Islanders are taking their unwanted items to the Household Recycling Centre at La Collette again following last week’s fire.
A blaze broke out in 90 tonnes of electrical goods on Thursday afternoon.
It is thought to have been caused by a lithium battery in one of the discarded items.
The site was closed on Friday, but re-opened on Saturday morning following a clear-up operation involving around 15 staff.
To reduce the risk of a similar incident, the Infrastructure Department is now asking people dropping off small electrical items such as toys, alarm clocks and telephones to make sure the batteries have been taken out.
Those unable to remove the battery themselves are asked to speak to a member of staff when they arrive.
Battery and mains powered electrical items will also now be collected separately.