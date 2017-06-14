New App To Share Views

An anonymous online chat app for us to share our views about life in Jersey is being trialled.

‘Apptivism’ runs through Facebook messenger to give people an easy way to add their voice to government consultations without having to attend a meeting.

As part of the trial – which developers hope will reach 5,000 users – will be able to contribute their opinions about the environment and community.

The test is being supported by Digital Jersey and the Chief Minister’s department.

If feedback is positive the software might become a regular feature of States’ public surveys.

Have a go