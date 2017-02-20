Neighbours Put Out Flat Fire

Residents of a St Helier apartment block put out a fire at their neighbour’s flat, before escaping the building unharmed.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service says that the blaze – which is thought to have been caused by tea-lights – has led to “fairly significant” damage.

Firefighters returning from an earlier car fire in St Lawrence were diverted to support another crew dealing with the incident, which took place just before 13.00 on Sunday.

Watch Commander Mark Walker said: “It is important that people understand the dangers faced when trying to deal with a fire.

“The Fire and Rescue Service would advise every time that when confronted with a significant fire, the best course of action is to Get Out, Get the Fire and Rescue Service Out & Stay Out.”