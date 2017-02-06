NatWest Warns Of Fraudulent Texts

A fraudulent, NatWest branded text message is being sent to people across the Channel Islands.

The bank says the text messages appear genuine and are even showing up in the same message thread as genuine text messages from Natwest.

A spokesperson has issued the following advice:

If you receive a message that looks like it is from NatWest and it asks you to call a telephone number, you should treat this as suspicious and contact us straight away.

Don’t call the number provided on the text message, always use a number published on our website, the telephone directory or on your bank statement.

NatWest will never ask you to give out your PIN, password or card reader codes over the telephone. These are used for our customers’ security and should be kept secret.

If you believe your account has been compromised or think you’ve given away your secret information, please get in touch with us soon as possible.

If you think you’ve received one of these messages, you should send a copy to Phishing@Natwest.com so the bank can arrange for the telephone numbers to be disabled.