National Trust Playing Host Of Christmas Past

350 schoolchildren from local primary schools are sampling an old-fashioned Christmas this week.
They’ve been invited for a look around the National Trust for Jersey’s Georgian House at 16 New Street.
The six and seven-year-olds have been dressing up, stirring Christmas pudding, setting the dinner table and making decorations.
Catherine Ward, from the National Trust for Jersey, told Channel 103 how the idea behind the activities came about:
“The inspiration for this week was a very famous picture in the London Illustrated News, that shows Queen Victoria and Prince Albert grouped around their Christmas tree in Windsor Castle with their family, and that was published in 1848. So we hope children visiting will get to experience Christmas as it was back then.”
Christmas tree decorations inspired by the photo of Queen Victoria and her family’s tree.
She says it’s been nice to welcome the local youngsters:
“It’s lovely to share the property with the local public, because a lot of people haven’t been into this house before. Because the Georgians aren’t on the curriculum, in the past we’ve found it quite difficult to draw in some of the local schools.”