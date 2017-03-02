Murdered Islander’s Family ‘Miss Him Terribly’

The family of Jerseyman David Miller have again said they trust the conviction of two Burmese men who murdered him.

24-year-old former Victoria College pupil David died in Thailand in 2014.

Hannah Witheridge, 23, from Norfolk was also killed.

The Miller family has welcomed the rejection of an appeal against the conviction of Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, saying “the evidence is overwhelming” and they feel that” justice has been done”.

Despite this, they say they are hoping for “leniency in relation to the death sentence” handed to the two men.

In a statement, David’s family say: “We are confident that the Thai police have found the killers.

“The Thai court process has been visibly very fair and effective.

“The appeal process has now confirmed their guilt.

“Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo will now have time in jail to reflect on their horrific crimes.”

The statement continues: “We have lost our son David forever and the Witheridge family will have been similarly devastated by this crime.

“There is not a day that goes by in our home without pain, feelings of loss and utter sadness.

“We are proud of our son and what he achieved in his short life.

“We miss him terribly and miss his hugs, beaming smiles and infectious enthusiasm.

“His life was cruelly destroyed.”