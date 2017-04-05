Murder Suspect (58) Known To Dead Woman

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was known to a woman found dead in Victoria Street, Jersey Police have confirmed.

Officers say they are “keeping an open mind” about how the woman died, but add that there is “no suggestion of a threat to the wider community”.

The victim not been publicly identified “at this stage”, as officers continue to work with her family.

A UK pathologist is expected in the island “today or tomorrow” to carry out a post-mortem examination.

Crime Scene Investigators continue to forensically examine the scene at 10 Victoria Street in St Helier this morning.

“We are treating three other parties as key and significant witnesses at this stage,” says Superintendent Stewart Gull.

“This is the very early stages of an investigation.

“We are not clear in how the victim exactly met the circumstances of her death at this stage, so work is ongoing to establish exactly how she met her death.”

Police were called to the Victoria Street property at 10:49 on Tuesday, following the discovery of the body of a “middle-aged woman”.

The 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at 14:50.

He remains in custody this morning.

A major incident room has been set up at Police Headquarters.

Investigators are calling for anyone who “heard or saw anything out of the ordinary” in Victoria Street to contact the Incident Room on 612 927, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.