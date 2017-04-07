Murder: ‘No Obvious Signs’ Of Forced Entry

Police investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman found strangled in St Helier have reiterated that “there is no suggestion the public are at any risk.”

The body of Ana Maria Rebelo was discovered in a property on Victoria Street on Tuesday.

A Police spokesperson has confirmed that there were “no obvious signs” of forced entry.

The results of a post-mortem examination – conducted by a UK pathologist – confirmed the 51-year-old died “as a result of compression to the neck by a third party”.

Jersey Police say more than 40 officers and staff are working on the investigation, conducting house to house enquiries and analysing CCTV footage, telephones and social media.

Community Policing Officers are “working with and liaising closely with the Portuguese community”, while Ana’s “large extended family” is also being supported.

Crime Scene Investigators continue to forensically the property in which the 51-year-old’s body was found.

DCI Alison Fossey, the senior investigating officer, said: “I would again appeal for anyone with information in relation to Ana and her movements last weekend and Monday to please contact us, as it’s crucial we establish her last known movements.

“Whilst we understand the shock and impact Ana’s death has had within the community, there is no suggestion that the public are at any risk.”

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail this morning.

A spokesperson has confirmed that Jersey Police are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.