Murder Accused Reappears In Court

The man accused of murdering Sarah Groves has reappeared in court in Kashmir.

It is the first time Richard de Wit, who denies murder, has been to a court hearing in months.

This morning’s hearing lasted less than ten minutes and no witnesses were processed, but it is the first progress of any sort for some time.

The newly appointed public prosecutor was in court but there wasn’t any defence lawyer for Mr De Wit, who has been looking for a new one since sacking his last year.

There won’t be any more progress in the trial until that is sorted out and Miss Groves’ parents have written to the Judge asking him to impose a defence lawyer on the accused ‘to ensure the trial reaches a safe conclusion as soon as possible’.

The next hearing date has been set for Thursday 16th February 2017.

Sarah’s father, Vic Groves, released the following statement to the media: