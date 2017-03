Murder Accused Back In Court

A man charged with murder is due to appear in Jersey’s Royal Court this morning.

52-year-old Michael Brown is accused of murdering John McCarthy in October last year.

Officers from Jersey Police were called to a Vauxhall Street property at night, following the incident.

The alleged victim was found wounded in a driveway and died a short time later in hospital.

When Mr Brown last appeared in court, he reserved his plea.