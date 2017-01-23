Multiple Politicians Signed Off On £500K Loan

The politicians who signed off on a £500,000 loan to a failed technology company have been revealed.

There are reports Economic Development Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham and Senator Philip Ozouf – who was the Minister charge of the fund – were both in agreement of lending Logfiller Limited the money.

In the latest revelation in the developing scandal, it’s understood Senator Farnham also approved two other recommendations relating the Jersey Innovation Fund.

The fund has been suspended following a damning report which revealed the project had ‘significant failings’ from the start, with Senator Philip Ozouf subsequently resigning as Assistant Chief Minister last week.

Three reviews into the review are currently underway including one by the Public Accounts Committee, after it emerged £1.4m of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being lost.

Channel 103 has contacted Senator Farnham for comment, and is waiting for a response.