M&S Recalls Chicken Soup

Anyone who has recently bought chicken and vegetable soup from Marks and Spencer is urged not to eat it.

The retailer is recalling the product, as it is thought to contain a taint caused by a possible chemical contamination.

The soup can be returned to the store in which it was bought for a full refund.

The containers are believed to have a use by date of March 30 and to be 600g in weight.