Mr Bronx Spends First Night At Home

Jersey dog Mr Bronx has spent his first night at home in 10 months after the government granted his family a licence.

However the pet’s release from the Animal Shelter is conditional.

Mr Bronx was confiscated from the Gomes family in Feburary when they returned from a holiday in France.

The canine was detained by customs officers who thought he was pitbull type – a court has since ruled that to be the case.

However the Home Affairs Minister, Kristina Moore, has decided to return the pet – instead of having him put down or banished from the island – under the agreement that Mr Gomes ‘accepts full responsibility for the dog’s behaviour’.

Many islanders have expressed support for the decision on social media saying it was the right one.

Taking to our Facebook page, many people say the process took too long but they’ve welcomed the decision.

Tina said “what fantastic news to hear, best Christmas present for the family.” Carol agreed saying “common sense has prevailed.”

More than four thousand people had signed a petition – in a bid to see the pet reunited with his owners.