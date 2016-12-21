Mr Bronx Reunited With Family For Christmas

A Jersey dog that has been impounded since February will be returned to his family in time for Christmas.

Mr Bronx was confiscated by customs officers on suspicion he was of a pitbull type when the Gomes family was returning from holiday.

A court ruled that the canine is a pitbull type – a banned, so-called dangerous breed – meaning the Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore was left to choose his fate.

She says she has sought advice from a number of authorities and the decision to return the pet to the family is the ‘result of careful consideration of this exceptional case’.

“I have reached the conclusion that the most appropriate course of action is to offer the return of Mr Bronx to its owner, Mr Gomes, under the agreement that stringent conditions are observed and that Mr Gomes accepts full responsibility for the dog’s behaviour.

”This decision has not been taken lightly and it is most certainly not to be regarded as a precedent, should similar circumstances be encountered in the future. The conditions under which Mr Bronx is to be returned have been compiled with the professional input of the agencies previously mentioned and are the result of careful consideration of this exceptional case. As is the case in the UK with similar situations, these conditions take account of legal requirements, as well as our duty to preserve the safety of the public.”

Mr Bronx will be returned home later today.