More People Catching The Bus Than Ever

More people are opting to use bus services in Jersey than ever before, according to new figures by Liberty Bus.

4.3 million people used the bus routes in 2016 – that’s the most journeys ever recorded.

Many of those passengers have access to a car, but chose to jump on the bus instead.

28% of survey participants said they take the bus every day.

While almost half use the routes during peak times and 31% get a lift for leisure.

The report reveals customers seem happy with who is behind the wheel with 8 out of 10 saying they feel safe with driving standards.

Bus users can find the location of every vehicle using the Track My Bus technology, which was

introduced last year and can be accessed on smartphones and tablets as well as PCs and laptops.

89% of people who completed the questionnaire say they find the technology helpful.

You can find more information about the tracker system here.