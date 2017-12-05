Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Charity
Win
Digital
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Month-long Uni Fees Consultation
5th December 2017
Families will have until 12th Janaury to comment on government plans to pay tuition fees for all Jersey students.
Under Ministers’ proposals, those from households earning less than £150,000 will get a full fees grant up to £9,500, while higher earners will get half the cost covered.
A consultation will begin next Monday on the surprise announcement made during last week’s Budget Speech.
The Education Minister has told a Scrutiny hearing that he favoured a more generous grants scheme over a loans system because he didn’t like the idea of student debt.
Parents and students will be able to react via a social media campaign, a survey at Highlands College and drop in events at the Library.
The States will have to agree the plans, and a March debate is likely for the the grants to be in place by next September.
Share this story:
« Previous Post