More Money Needed To Extend Town Park
12th September 2017
The Millennium Town Park would be extended by 50% and 110 new homes built, if plans are approved
States Members will be asked to approve a funding plan for an extension of the Millennium Town Park, the Housing Minister has revealed.
Government owned Andium Homes has bought the Jersey Gas site, where it plans to build 110 properties.
They will be financed by the housing company’s own money, some of which was gained through a £250 million bond.
But the housing company also aims to increase the size of the Town Park by 50% – and this will have to be funded by the Treasury.
Deputy Anne Pryke, the Housing Minister
Deputy Anne Pryke is to bring a proposition to the States, asking members to agree to release the money.
But Senator Sarah Ferguson asked her what would happen if the Assembly rejected the plan.
Deputy Pryke said: “Senator Ferguson is very negative this morning.
“This is good news.
“If the States miss this opportunity to secure funding and to get behind the Town Park, it’s a missed opportunity which will never, ever come back and happen again.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to extend the Town Park, perhaps, perhaps, and I’m not committing to anything, put a little bit of public parking underneath, and deliver much needed social housing at the end of that site.
“And if States Members don’t agree that, I might say something un-parliamentary so I’ll stop.”
But Deputy John Le Fondré says he and his fellow politicians have been unwittingly bound to paying for a larger park.
“I wasn’t aware it was States policy to extend the Town Park,” he said.
“It sounds like we’ve been committed to extending the Town Park and committed to sums of money to do that, and we’ve now got a gun to our head if we don’t do that.”
A consultation period with residents and stakeholders is due to last two years.
It’s expected the homes will be ready in late 2021 or early 2022.