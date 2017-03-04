Missing Woman Search Underway

A police search is underway for a woman missing in Jersey.

Valerie Jehan was last seen on Friday lunchtime and officers say they are concerned for the welfare of the 75 year old woman.

She was last seen around noon in the Undercliff Road area of St Helier when she was believed to have been wearing a black coat, dark clothing and glasses.

If you see her or have any information call Jersey Police on 612612.

In a post on their Facebook page, the States of Jersey Police say Mrs Jehan has links to the St Martin’s area.