Missing Valerie: Search Continues

The search for Valerie Jehan is continuing this morning after it was “scaled back overnight”.

The 75-year-old was last seen getting off a bus at Devil’s Hole on Friday lunchtime.

She had reportedly left her home around 35 minutes earlier, saying she was going out for a walk.

Police say their investigation has suggested Valerie’s mobile phone is still somewhere on the north coast.

In a statement released on Monday, Chief Inspector Chris Beechey said he was “increasingly concerned” for her welfare, adding: “ The chances of finding her alive are becoming slimmer all the time.”

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area between 12-6 on Friday afternoon to contact them on 612 612.