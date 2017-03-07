Missing Valerie: Search Continues
7th March 2017
The search for Valerie Jehan is continuing this morning after it was “scaled back overnight”.
The 75-year-old was last seen getting off a bus at Devil’s Hole on Friday lunchtime.
She had reportedly left her home around 35 minutes earlier, saying she was going out for a walk.
Police say their investigation has suggested Valerie’s mobile phone is still somewhere on the north coast.
In a statement released on Monday, Chief Inspector Chris Beechey said he was “increasingly concerned” for her welfare, adding: “ The chances of finding her alive are becoming slimmer all the time.”
Officers are urging anyone who was in the area between 12-6 on Friday afternoon to contact them on 612 612.