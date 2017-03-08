Missing Valerie May Have ‘Fallen Into The Sea’

Jersey Police believe a woman who has not been seen since Friday may have “fallen into the sea”.

It comes after emergency services searching for missing Valerie Jehan discovered her handbag and phone.

The personal items were found on a sheer cliff face at Devil’s Hole.

75-year-old Valerie was seen getting off a bus in the area at 12.07 on Friday afternoon.

Two people have since come forward saying they saw her walking down the path to Devil’s Hole at 12.50 pm.

Officers searching cliffs found the missing woman’s possessions at around 16:30 on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey said: “Sadly this discovery suggests what we have feared – everything now is pointing to the fact that Valerie got into difficulties in the area of the Devil’s Hole and has fallen into the sea.

“Valerie’s family have been informed of this latest information and we continue to support them during this incredibly difficult time.”

The discovery of the 75-year-old’s belongings comes after Jersey Police released a statement saying the chances of finding Valerie alive are “remote”.