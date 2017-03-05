Missing Islander (75) – Search Continues

The search for a missing 75-year-old is continuing this morning.

Valerie Jehan has not been seen Friday lunchtime, when she caught a bus to Devils Hole.

Jersey Police have released images of Valerie, taken from Liberty Bus during her journey.

On Saturday, a search of the area around Devils Hole and the North Coast was conducted by emergency services, including Channel Islands Air Search and the coastguard.

The effort was called off overnight, but was due to resume at first light today.

Jersey Police have released the following statement:

“Update on Missing Person Valerie JEHAN:

“Emergency Services have focused their search around the Devils Hole and North Coast area in relation to missing person Valerie JEHAN.

“Unfortunately Valerie remains outstanding.

“We have released the attached images of Valerie taken from Liberty Bus during her journey to Devils Hole.