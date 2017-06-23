Navigation
NEWS
Body Found In Search For Missing Holidaymaker
23rd June 2017
Jersey Police searching for an elderly missing holidaymaker say a body has been found on the beach at L’Etacq.
Antonio Fernandes left where he was staying near Sorel Point in St John at around 2.30pm on Thursday.
Police issued an appeal on Thursday night, for help to find the 80 year old – last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue button up shirt and hiking boots.
Officers were called to L’Etacq just after 6am to reports of a body and believe it to be that of Mr Fernandes.
The forces says there are no suspicious circumstances and officers are with his family at this time.
