Minster Denies Plans To Scrap Aircraft Register

The Minister in charge of Jersey’s aircraft registry has quashed reports he’s thinking about scrapping the scheme altogether.

Only two aircraft have signed up to the register – which has cost taxpayers £800,000 – since its launch in 2015.

The project aims to generate money through fees, by enticing wealthy people to do business here.

Assistant Economic Development Minister, Deputy Murray Norton, says he has no plans to ditch the registry:

”That is absolute nonsense. That is a completely misleading headline. There is no plan, let me repeat, there is no plan to scrap the Jersey Aircraft Registry.

”We are currently working to rejuvenate and relaunch the aircraft registry, and that is what we intend to do.”

Deputy Norton admits the initiative hasn’t been performing well, though:

”We don’t have certain legislation that places such as Guernsey has. We need to very quickly work on that legislation, and bring those laws in to widen the remit of our register, so different types of aircraft can be brought on board.

”We are working very hard on that. Over the last three months, a new team and myself have been working hard, talking to interested parties.

He adds that further investment into the project has been stopped until a number of improvements have been made.

Despite the failings of the scheme, Deputy Norton defended the £800,000 figure, saying it hasn’t been a waste of money:

”That money would be spent to set up any aircraft registry, so what we have spent so far is an investment.

”It hasn’t made returns yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t.

”Going forward, I think we will see double figures during 2018, be pushing on and making up for a lot of ground we’ve lost so far.”

The issue is due to be discussed in the States Chamber tomorrow.