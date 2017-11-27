Minister Won’t Be At Lifeboat Meetings
The minister representing the States on the RNLI dispute won’t be attending any public meetings held by the former St Helier Crew.
Andy Hibbs and his team want to go independent, and will share their plans with islanders from tomorrow.
The Jersey Independent Lifeboat Service Committee has been set up – chaired by former former politician Phil Rondel and ex-lifeboatman Paul Battrick.
It has organised a series of meetings, the first of which is at the Town Hall from 7pm on Tuesday, to garner support and begin fundraising for a ‘Jersey Lifeboats’ service.
A Facebook page has drawn 2,000 followers in its first two days.
A bitter row between the former St Helier crew and the RNLI over the treatment of former coxswain Andy Hibbs culminated in the closure of the lifeboat station and the removal of the George Sullivan all-weather boat to Poole.
The RNLI says it intends to have new volunteers and firefighters manning the station with the inshore rescue boat again by mid-December.
Training for Jersey Fire and Rescue staff began at the weekend.
Training today with the Fire Service and new recruits. pic.twitter.com/XUHlWjYWcX
— RNLI Jersey (@RNLIJersey) November 26, 2017