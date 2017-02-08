Minister Urged To Rethink £15 ‘Free’ Bus Pass

The Infrastructure Minister is being asked to rethink a decision to charge disabled islanders £15 to apply for the new “free” bus pass.

The passes are for local residents with conditions that prevent them from being able to drive or get around independently.

Deputy Eddie Noel says the £15 application fee is to cover administration costs.

But Deputy Montfort Tadier – who put forward the idea of the free passes – thinks charging people to apply defeats the purpose of the scheme.

“I don’t even know why Liberty Bus were offered an admin fee, it’s something that they could have absorbed,” he says.

“We know that they will be reimbursed anyway for the fares that are used on the disabled bus pass.

“One of my concerns is that it’s actually going to put people off who would like this pass and who could use this pass from applying in the first place.”

Deputy Tadier says he is not sure why the government will not cover the payment, adding that he has written to Deputy Eddie Noel in search of answers.

“I’m hoping that he’ll see sense, it’s a relatively small amount of money for his department,” says the Reform Party member on the Infrastructure Minister.

“It is a pilot scheme and I think it’s well within the affordability of what we should be doing as a compassionate, responsible society.”