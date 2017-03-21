Minister: No Promises Over Student Loans

Jersey’s Education Minister says he will continue looking into a student loan system, but can’t promise it will be implemented in the future.

Deputy Rod Bryans has responded to a review conducted by the Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel, which found that Jersey has one of the lowest levels of investment in higher education in Europe.

The report says the States must consider a student loan programme to give more islanders the opportunity to go to university.

But Deputy Bryans says the introduction of a loan system is proving complicated.

“The student loan company in the UK has said ‘no’ – they’re not interested in allowing us in – and actually the banks that we’ve spoken to have equally said the same.

“We do have a loan at the moment, which is placed at £1,500, and we have looked at trying to increase that, but it came with so many caveats that we couldn’t do it.”

Deputy Bryans says he sympathises with parents struggling to send their children to university, and agrees that the current figure available is insufficient.

“There’s no doubt about that at all,” he says.

“I don’t have my eyes shut to that situation, but as I say we looked at actually increasing that with the banks a couple of years ago and the banks came back and said, ‘no, we wouldn’t do it’ – unless we put some caveats in there that we were uncomfortable with – so we’ve had to keep it at the £1,500.”

But higher education campaigners maintain that the money currently available is not enough to cover costs.

Fleur Sharman from the Jersey Student Loan Support Group says: “People almost don’t even bother with this facility and haven’t done for quite some time.

“It’s so outdated.

“It doesn’t go anywhere near towards the costs that are required and people are having to make much more substantial decisions in order to finance £20,000.

“Personally I think the £1,500 is actually more of an insult.”