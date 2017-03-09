Minister Disappointed By Police Station Delay

Jersey’s Home Affairs Minister is disappointed with how long it took politicians to agree to build the new Police Headquarters.

The multi-million pound facility – located in Green Street – officially opened its doors to the public yesterday.

But the States took two decades to make a decision on whether the force needed the station and where it should be build.

As a result, the affordable housing project set to be developed on the old site has been delayed.

Deputy Kristina Moore says she has been frustrated by the process:

”The lengthy political debate and stalling that we saw for years and years on this issue has failed one group of people and that’s the people who need good quality housing.

”We can now progress to achieve that on the Summerland site, but if it hadn’t been for the lengthy debate, those people would be living in the new homes by now.

”We have a very long waiting list for people who are probably living in unsuitable accommodation at the moment and they are desperate for decent quality homes.”

Andium Homes aims to start demolishing the site in September to have the development completed by the end of 2019.