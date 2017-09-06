Navigation
Minden Place To Close For Refurbishment
6th September 2017
Minden Place car park will be completely closed for four weeks from Monday 25 September.
It will then re-open in sections, with refurbishment work expected to continue until the end of the year.
As part of the project, the Infrastructure Department will be widening parking bays and altering the layout to make spaces easier to access.
This will mean that there are fewer places to park when the work is complete.
There are currently 262 spaces at Minden Place. This will eventually be reduced to 237.
However, the area for motorcycle parking will be increased by 20% – meaning there will be space for an extra 15 motorbikes and four bicycles.
Improvements will also be made to disabled parking bays, and the number of parent and child spaces will be increased.
Meanwhile, surfaces will be waterproofed, cleaned, inspected, repaired and repainted and lighting, electrical systems and safety fences will be replaced.
The refurbishment work will begin on 18 September, and the States says Minden Place will be shut for four weeks from the following Monday.
After that, a floor will be completed and then made available every two weeks, starting with the ground floor and working upwards.
The project will run for 14 weeks, and finish at the end of December.
In the meantime, drivers are asked to park at Ann Court – which will become all shopper parking with a three hour maximum stay.
Commuter parking will be moved to Pier Road car park.
Separately, the Infrastructure Department will be carrying out minor refurbishment work at First Tower car park.
It will remain open throughout the upgrade, which will also begin on 18 September.
Officials say the most disruptive part of this work will take place during the October half-term.
Both projects are being funded by the income from parking charges.
It comes as an app which will allow drivers to pay for parking using a smartphone is due to be launched in the island next Wednesday
.
