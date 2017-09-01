Navigation
Million Pound Lottery To Be Drawn
1st September 2017
Jersey could be home to a new millionaire by the end of the day – as the Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery draw takes place this evening.
A lucky ticket holder or syndicate will win the six-figure top prize.
A number of smaller – yet still substantial – cash sums will also be given away.
The last of the 6,000 tickets available for tonight’s draw sold out in July – around a month earlier than they did last year.
Linzi Duckworth from the charity says:
“It’s been going on for 11 years now but the ticket sales have gone so quickly this year – it’s still very much in demand.
“It’s great that we can give back to the community that support us with prizes totalling £1.3 million.
“It’s one that we really look forward to – it’s so exciting to see who’s going to be one of our winners.
“But it’s also a huge fundraiser – raising £500,000 for Jersey Hospice Care.
“To put that into perspective, that would be enough to run our day hospice and bereavement service for a year.”
Tonight’s draw takes place at the Royal Yacht, where doors open at 17:00.
All the winning numbers will be available on our
Twitter
page as soon as they have been drawn.
