Milk Price Increase ‘Unavoidable’

Jersey Dairy says it has resisted putting up prices for as long as possible, following news the cost of milk is to increase by 4p per litre.

Poor exchange rates since Britain’s vote to leave the EU are being blamed for the increase, which will come into effect on 15th May.

It’s the first time the price of milk has gone up since 2013.

Eamon Fenlon, the Managing Director of Jersey Dairy, said: “We have taken the impact of the movement in exchange rates for the last eight months in the hope that there would be signs of a recovery, but this has not been the case and we are facing increasing costs in packaging, ingredients, operational supplies and other services supplied to Jersey Dairy, with some price increases approaching 20%.

“The Dairy industry is an important part of Jersey’s heritage, so whilst we are reluctant to increase our prices, it has become unavoidable if we are to address some of the increased costs we are facing in order to sustain the commercial future of Jersey Dairy and the dairy industry.”

Other Jersey Dairy products, such as ice cream and butter, will also see price increases of between 4% and 8%.