Migrant Measures A ‘Knee-Jerk Reaction’

A prominent Jersey businessman has labelled the government’s decision to cap the number of “registered” workers in the island as a “knee-jerk reaction”.

Kevin Keen, who has headed up a number of island organisations, including Jersey Post, Durrell and the Jersey Dairy, says the move will be bad for business.

It comes after Ministers announced changes to work permits available to migrants, in an attempt to control the number of people moving to Jersey.

The government says the changes will “ensure that migration is more focused on delivering the greatest social and economic value”, after 1,500 more people moved to the island than left it in 2015.

But Mr Keen says the proposal might mean some businesses are forced to leave the island.

He says: “My concern that this is just a knee-jerk reaction.

“The Council of Ministers are not thinking through what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and what the potential consequences might be – and for that reason, I’m deeply concerned.

“I think most businesses will be as well.”

Registered workers

Have not lived in Jersey for 5 years

Are not “essentially employed”

Are not married to someone with housing qualifications

Under the government’s plan, companies employing more registered workers than their competitors could see quotas cut.

The Jersey Institute of Directors has also condemned ministers’ new migrant measures, saying they “send out the worst message at the worst of times for local businesses and demonstrate a distinct lack of joined-up thinking.”

In a statement, the IoD’s Chair, Chris Clark, says: “Particularly with populist politics sweeping across the Western world and in light of Brexit, there is a real need to champion stability in policy.

“These measures fly in the face of that and suggest to any aspirational business that Jersey is not open for business.”

The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, says: “The Council of Ministers want Jersey to be one of the best places in the world to live – this means protecting our environment, having best public services we can achieve, and encouraging a more productive economy that benefits all Islanders.

“We do have much more to do, and this initiative to better focus migration fits absolutely with this vision of Jersey.”

