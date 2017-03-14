Mézec Slams Aircraft Registry ‘Waste’

The government department in charge of bringing business to the island “isn’t doing its job”, according to a Reform politician.

Deputy Sam Mézec has criticised the Economic Development Department, after it was revealed only two aircraft owners have signed up to an initiative aimed at getting wealthy people to register their planes in Jersey.

Assistant Economic Development Minister, Deputy Murray Norton – who is in charge of the £800,000 Aircraft Registry – has denied reports he is considering scrapping the scheme altogether.

He wants to remodel the project to make a financial return.

But Deputy Mézec has labelled the department as “a joke”.

“This is a department that has wasted tens and tens of thousands of pounds on business class flights around the world, to conferences which I don’t think many people would say have given a return to the the States’ taxpayers’ fund,” he says.

“The Innovation Fund started off with Economic Development, and that wasted over £1.5 million, and now we’ve got the Aircraft Registry.

“It’s just another example of something connected to the Economic Development Department that we now realise has been an extravagant waste of money.

“So much money appears to be leaked out from this department on projects that I think most ordinary islanders would be suspicious of from the outset.”

Deputy Norton, who has frozen further spending on the Aircraft Registry, admits the scheme has not been performing well.

Despite the £800,000 initial outlay, he insists money has not been wasted.

He says: “That money would be spent to set up any aircraft registry, so what we have spent so far is an investment.

“It hasn’t made returns yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t.

“Going forward, I think we will see double figures during 2018, be pushing on and making up for a lot of ground we’ve lost so far.”

The topic will be discussed in the States Chamber today.