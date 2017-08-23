Mézec Calls For Care Inquiry ‘Ultimatum’
23rd August 2017
Deputy Sam Mézec (left) says Senator Philip Bailhache (right) should be told to support the recommendations of the Jersey Care Inquiry, or to leave the government
The Chief Minister should give Senator Philip Bailhache an ultimatum to support the recommendations of the Jersey Care Inquiry or to leave the government, according to Deputy Sam Mézec.
The Reform Party Chairman claims the External Relations Minister is “undermining” the findings of the £23 million inquiry.
In its final report, the Care Inquiry’s panel said that while the Bailiff continues to sit as head of both the States and the island’s courts, problems associated with ‘The Jersey Way’ – whereby serious issues are allegedly swept under the carpet to avoid people being held to account – “cannot be addressed”.
Sir William Bailhache, Jersey’s Bailiff
And Deputy Mézec says he now expects Senator Bailhache himself to oppose a proposition calling for a separation of powers, when it is debated next month.
“Senator Bailhache is undermining the recommendations of the Care Inquiry – so is his brother as Bailiff – and I think that that’s a very toxic situation: to have a member of the government and an un-elected member of the judiciary doing this.
“His [Senator Bailhache’s] attitude is old-fashioned, old ‘Jersey Way’, and it really doesn’t have a place in the 21st century.”
The St Helier politician says he fears that it will be “very difficult” to implement the rest of the Care Inquiry’s recommendations if the vote on splitting the Bailiff’s dual role is rejected.
Deputy Mézec adds that while Senator Ian Gorst has stated that he wants to see changes made, the government needs to unite in order to move forward.
“The Chief Minister should put it to his Ministers that this is the direction the government must be moving forward on, and if they aren’t prepared to support the government on that, then it’s time for them to step aside and he can replace them with people who would be interested in supporting the Care Inquiry recommendations.
“He [Senator Gorst] should, I think, show some leadership and give him [Senator Bailhache] an ultimatum to support the line or to leave the government.”
Channel 103 has contacted Senator Philip Bailhache for comment.
States Members will vote on the future role of the Bailiff on 12 September.