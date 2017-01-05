Mézec: £3K States Limo Hire ‘Insulting’

St Helier Deputy Sam Mézec has branded news the government spent £3,000 of taxpayers’ money on limousines as “insulting”.

It follows a Freedom of Information request, which reveals the amount spent on the vehicles in the last two years.

Almost £580 was spent on the car service in just one day in 2015.

But the Chairman of Reform Jersey says he’s “not even slightly surprised” by the figures.

“Once again, the States is wasting money on luxury for States Members,” he says.

“I think most people would consider it to be a waste of money – and actually quite insulting – that we now know that money gets spent on things like limos, on private jets: all at the same time that the government is cutting its support for the poorest people in society.

The government spent £2,415 on limousines in 2015, while £337.50 was spent on the vehicles last year.

The revelation comes just months after it emerged that £4,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a private flight to take the visiting Estonian Ambassador back to London.

Deputy Mézec says: “What we have to understand is that the senior members of the Council of Ministers live on another planet.

“They think this is just one of the perks that you get for being in Government.

“I think most of the public believe that politicians should live and act like the ordinary people who they represent – and very few people on this island could ever afford to travel in a limo.

“This, to me, is just purely extravagant and I don’t really think there’s a justification.”

A States spokesman says: “The Government of Jersey hosts official visits from foreign politicians and dignitaries throughout the year, and on these occasions the use of a car service is sometimes necessary in order to extend the kind of hospitality that we ourselves receive when visiting other countries.

“There are also occasions when ministers attending official functions in Jersey might be required to observe a level of formality that could include the use of a car service.

“This is something that we do sparingly and is entirely normal practice among government representatives around the world.”

