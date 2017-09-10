Navigation
Home
On Air
Digital Advertising
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Men Run For Justin
10th September 2017
Runners are coming together today to raise money in memory of an islander who was tragically lost to brain cancer.
30 year old Justin Cottillard died just 6 months after getting married and becoming a dad.
Today’s Run4Men event is raising money for Cancer Research UK to help beat the deadly disease.
Justin’s wife Emma helped organise the fundraiser and organisers say a record number of people have signed up to take part in his honour.
Richard Hughes, Chairman of Cancer Research UK Jersey, says Emma has been extremely brave:
“She has been very generous and courageous in her support of us for this event, and we are hoping for a really great turn-out.”
The 5 and 10 kilometre courses both start at 11am from Les Jardins de La Mer
Richard says today is about remembering Justin and going on to help others affected by the disease and save lives:
“We raise a great amount of funds here in Jersey and we target all proceeds raised here in the island to the research centre in Southampton where many islanders are treated for cancer”.
Share this story:
« Previous Post