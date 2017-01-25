Medical Records To Be Accessible Online

Islanders’ medical records could soon be available through a secure online system, as part of a strategy announced by Digital Jersey this morning.

The plan – which is a collaboration between the government and the technology industry – is aimed at making it easier for healthcare providers to share relevant data about patients.

Currently, doctors at the General Hospital cannot access islanders’ GP records, meaning that allergies and conditions can be missed.

The CEO of Digital Jersey, Tony Moretta, says it’s about making sure “the right medical professional has access to the right information on you, at the right time, in the right place.”

“When an ambulance is coming out to you they know information, particularly, say, if you’re unconscious, they know what you’re allergic to, they know what your medical record is.



“When you’re taken into hospital, you want to make sure they have access – if they need it – to your GP records.”

Mr Moretta hopes the new strategy will also benefit the island’s economy.

He says: “We think we can have a ‘win-win’: something that can improve life in Jersey – for the people of Jersey – but it will also create opportunities for Jersey tech companies.

“Also, I think Jersey will be an attractive place for companies.

“If they find that Jersey has a joined-up health system – where other places, like the UK, don’t – then we will be very attractive for people to come here.”