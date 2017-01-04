MBE For Former Head Of St John Ambulance

An islander says she was “astonished, surprised and absolutely delighted” to be made an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Cynthia Rumboll has been recognised for her 30 years of service to St John Ambulance.

The island resident, who headed up the Jersey branch of the charity for more than a decade, says she is “thrilled” to be recognised.

She’s paid tribute to her colleagues.

“St John Ambulance works as a team in Jersey, so it’s not just me, it’s all the people behind me who work really long hours – the volunteers in St John who have done amazing work – so it’s as much an honour for them as it is for me.

“We have done a lot of changes, improvements and that sort of thing, and I think that is why, probably, I have had the honour, because we have brought St John forward a lot from where it was before.”

Mrs Rumboll is one of a number of islanders to be recognised in the 2017 Honours list.

The Governor of La Moye, William Millar, has been made an MBE for his services to the prison service.

Meanwhile, former Jurat Jill Clapham has been made an OBE for her services to the Royal Court and the community.