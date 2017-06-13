May Sacks Channel Islands’ Brexit Minister

The UK government minister in charge of Brexit negotiations in the Channel Islands has been sacked by Theresa May.

Sir Oliver Heald – who visited Jersey in his role as the UK’s Justice Minister – has lost the job as part of a cabinet reshuffle in the aftermath of last week’s general election.

Enjoyed my time as a Justice Minister. Great department, great officials. Sad to leave. Have been asked to make way for a younger person. — Sir Oliver Heald MP (@OliverHeald_MP) June 12, 2017

Writing on Twitter, the MP for North East Hertfordshire said he was “sad to leave” the department, and added that he had been “asked to make way for a younger person”.

The 62-year-old has been replaced in the role by the MP for Esher and Walton, Dominic Raab, 43.