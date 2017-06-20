Market Fountain Restored

The fountain in Jersey’s Central Market has been unveiled after a £20,000 revamp.
The centrepiece has been restored to its original Victorian splendour.
The three-tier 15 fee high structure has been hand-painted in green and pink and finished with gold leaf.
Work by the Department of Infrastructure included:
*grit blasted back to its bare cast
*missing leaf replaced by casting a new leaf from a mould of an existing one
*cherubs removed and grit blasted
*new water fixing installed
*new filtration system and pipework
The fountain was designed by Abraham Viel and built in 1881 by John Dyson in Yorkshire and cast at the ‘Glasgow Sun works’ foundry of George Smith.
It has been in the market since 1888.
Coins are removed every 2-3 weeks and roughly £5,000 a year is given to charity.